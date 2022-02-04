XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.39 and last traded at $36.31. 54,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,679,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Get XPeng alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 7.46.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,996,000 after buying an additional 9,601,257 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in XPeng by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,998 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in XPeng by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,129 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.