Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.22

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.22 and last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Xperi alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.84 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 10.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 127.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,227,000 after acquiring an additional 710,311 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the second quarter worth $178,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.