Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.76), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

YELL stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $10.39. 1,177,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,358. Yellow has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $532.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YELL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yellow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other Yellow news, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $407,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas A. Carty bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,250. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yellow stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Yellow at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

