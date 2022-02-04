Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.48. Ford Motor reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,088 shares of company stock worth $2,090,456. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Ford Motor by 10.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 110,485 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 45,295 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 107,521 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.89. 101,232,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,055,594. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

