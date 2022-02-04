Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to announce $84.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.56 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $106.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.94 million to $180.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $65.41 million, with estimates ranging from $33.29 million to $97.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immatics had a negative net margin of 221.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Immatics stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.28. 125,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,336. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. Immatics has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

