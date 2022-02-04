Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KemPharm.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 37.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMPH. HC Wainwright raised shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of KMPH stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. 357,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,860. KemPharm has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 3,242.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in KemPharm in the second quarter worth $6,331,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in KemPharm in the second quarter worth $5,659,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 47.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 391,242 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 165.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 294,874 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.