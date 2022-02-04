Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.73 Billion

Analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to announce sales of $7.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.78 billion and the lowest is $7.68 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.98 billion to $31.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $31.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.99 billion to $33.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.81. 3,815,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,316,313. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $80.02 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.55. The firm has a market cap of $161.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,997,000 after purchasing an additional 536,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,283 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

