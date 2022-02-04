Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.35. SFL posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.72 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

SFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NYSE:SFL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.36. 545,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.89. SFL has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SFL by 9.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SFL by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,240,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after buying an additional 128,004 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SFL by 53.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 30,660 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SFL by 26.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SFL by 13.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

