Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $353.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report $353.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $351.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.00 million. Zumiez posted sales of $331.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.07. 3,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,667. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.97. The company has a market cap of $966.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $55.10.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

