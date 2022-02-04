Zacks: Analysts Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.14. Darling Ingredients posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on DAR. Stephens increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.33. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 25.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after purchasing an additional 97,761 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $3,787,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $2,980,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 44,494.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 31,146 shares during the period. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.5% during the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 962,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,957,000 after acquiring an additional 50,093 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.