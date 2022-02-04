Zacks: Analysts Expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Million

Analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will announce sales of $3.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.53 million to $3.59 million. Eos Energy Enterprises posted sales of $220,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,518.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $5.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 million to $5.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $80.27 million, with estimates ranging from $78.55 million to $81.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of EOSE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. 12,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,721. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $182.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 65,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $762,144.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 282,936 shares of company stock worth $3,197,248 over the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% during the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

