Zacks: Analysts Expect MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MiNK Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INKT shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:INKT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. 41,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,947. MiNK Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.27.

