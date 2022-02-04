Zacks: Analysts Expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.62. OneMain posted earnings per share of $3.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $8.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $9.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.79 to $9.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMF. Stephens increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,897 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth $99,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,460 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 362,138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,090,000 after acquiring an additional 778,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,118,000 after acquiring an additional 769,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.72. 1,174,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,016. OneMain has a 1-year low of $45.84 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average of $54.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

