Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $532.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to post $532.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $536.20 million and the lowest is $527.10 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $510.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.81. 955,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

In other news, Director Gautam Patel bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $67,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

