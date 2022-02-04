Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 235.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $9.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

BBU has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

NYSE BBU opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 6.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,156,000 after buying an additional 299,314 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,847,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,175,000 after buying an additional 87,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 12.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,161,000 after buying an additional 38,730 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

