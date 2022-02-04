Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $671.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will announce sales of $671.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $667.30 million to $675.27 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $626.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE FCN traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,474. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.04. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $105.07 and a twelve month high of $157.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.