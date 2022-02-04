Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

INDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ INDB traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average of $79.71. Independent Bank has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $99.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 2,119.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $3,023,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Independent Bank by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

