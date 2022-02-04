Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.69 Per Share

Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will report earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.53). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings per share of ($2.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of ($7.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.59) to ($7.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 72,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.49. 14,752,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,224,531. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

