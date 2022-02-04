Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.73 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report $7.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.68 billion and the highest is $7.78 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $31.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.98 billion to $31.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.99 billion to $33.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

PM traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,815,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316,313. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $80.02 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.55. The company has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

