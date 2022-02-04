Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.73 Billion

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report $7.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.68 billion and the highest is $7.78 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $31.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.98 billion to $31.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.99 billion to $33.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

PM traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,815,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316,313. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $80.02 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.55. The company has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.