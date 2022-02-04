Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Repare Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($2.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%.

RPTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.89. 11,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

In related news, Director Thomas Civik acquired 7,500 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,980,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 148,876 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.