Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. SEI Investments reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $257,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,080. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,324,000 after purchasing an additional 482,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 486,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.30. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $65.22.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

