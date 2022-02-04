Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). Cardiff Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%.

CRDF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. William Blair began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardiff Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after buying an additional 382,214 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after buying an additional 178,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 72,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 982,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 332,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

