Zacks: Brokerages Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.88. 114,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,146,270. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

