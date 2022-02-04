Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $569.37 Million

Brokerages forecast that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will announce $569.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $588.41 million and the lowest is $550.32 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $441.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NFG traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $61.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,816. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 45.84%.

In other news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $2,564,789.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,517 shares of company stock worth $3,870,954. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after buying an additional 677,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,310,000 after purchasing an additional 322,870 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,647,000 after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 153,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.