Zacks: Brokerages Expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.66. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

