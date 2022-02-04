Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.00 Million

Equities analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to report $15.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the highest is $16.00 million. Alkaline Water reported sales of $10.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $62.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $62.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $80.66 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alkaline Water.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

Shares of NYSE:WTER traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. 29,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,967. Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.