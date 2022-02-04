Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.00. Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

BK traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.81. 4,373,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.17. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $41.40 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 45,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 479,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,822,000 after buying an additional 50,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

