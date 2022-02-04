Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) to Hold

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.00.

ASHTY opened at $284.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.86. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $213.12 and a one year high of $349.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 15.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

