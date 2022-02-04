Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Sell

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $181.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

