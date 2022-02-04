Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) to Sell

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

NSRGY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $129.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $141.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 196,509 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,296,000 after purchasing an additional 164,983 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,874,000 after purchasing an additional 151,291 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth $13,571,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $6,200,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

