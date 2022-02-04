Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PDD. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup cut Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.22.

PDD opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -689.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,114 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,382,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

