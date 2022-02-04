Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IAA (NYSE:IAA) to “Hold”

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of IAA opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82. IAA has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $65.50.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.13 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IAA will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IAA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in IAA during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in IAA during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in IAA by 777.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

