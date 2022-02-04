Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.95. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 144.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,027,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

