ZBG Token (ZT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $409,179.00

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $409,179.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZBG Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZBG Token has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00042097 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00111237 BTC.

About ZBG Token

ZBG Token is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

