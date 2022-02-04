Zigcoin (ZIG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.05 Million

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Zigcoin has a market cap of $29.47 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0699 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00043141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00114336 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

ZIG is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.