Zilliqa Hits Market Cap of $603.04 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $603.04 million and approximately $82.73 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.84 or 0.00363549 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006676 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000898 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.41 or 0.01243331 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,646,504,637 coins and its circulating supply is 12,355,037,484 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

