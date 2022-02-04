Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $172.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.71.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE:ZBH opened at $121.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.