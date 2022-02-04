ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

