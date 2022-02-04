Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Zurn Water Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

NYSE ZWS opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46. Zurn Water Solutions has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,280,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,597,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $75,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $57,038,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $22,568,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

