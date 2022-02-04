Zynecoin (ZYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.21 Million

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Zynecoin has a total market cap of $24.21 million and $196,071.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zynecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002235 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zynecoin has traded 94.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00041988 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00110823 BTC.

About Zynecoin

Zynecoin (CRYPTO:ZYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 94,771,875 coins and its circulating supply is 26,685,600 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zynecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zynecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

