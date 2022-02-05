$0.01 EPS Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.05). Impinj reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

PI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. lifted their price objective on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $413,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $54,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,010,827 shares of company stock valued at $79,130,883. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 6.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,946,000 after acquiring an additional 111,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Impinj by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.08. The stock had a trading volume of 188,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,891. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

