-$0.01 EPS Expected for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 32,500 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $122,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Murren purchased 29,787 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 116,687 shares of company stock worth $503,724 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,446,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 23.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 991,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 190,006 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 519,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

MYPS traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 483,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,579. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

