-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for High Tide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.07). High Tide reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow High Tide.

Several research firms have commented on HITI. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in High Tide by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in High Tide by 314.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in High Tide during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in High Tide during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in High Tide during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HITI opened at $4.05 on Friday. High Tide has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $241.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

