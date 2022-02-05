-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nautilus Biotechnology.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NAUT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,072,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 481,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,936.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAUT stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

