-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELMS. Wedbush lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,756,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELMS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,798. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $12.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.