-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of SRNE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.16. 5,574,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,502,711. The company has a market cap of $968.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after buying an additional 351,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 575,472 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

