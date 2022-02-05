-$0.33 EPS Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.27). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

INO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

INO stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

