$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPRT. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,050,000 after purchasing an additional 382,005 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 957,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $25.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.