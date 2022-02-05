$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPRT. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,050,000 after purchasing an additional 382,005 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 957,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $25.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.