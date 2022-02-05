$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Kimco Realty reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 449.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,287,000 after buying an additional 5,846,906 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after buying an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after buying an additional 5,455,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $23.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

