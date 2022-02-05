-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Oak Street Health posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.14. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.42.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 23,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $935,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,811 shares of company stock worth $6,906,289 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

